AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco Suggests Bringing Back The BCS System, Says The Playoff ‘Is Stacked’ Against Smaller Programs

AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco feels it might be time to bring back the BCS system.

Aresco has been vocal about his disdain for the playoff rankings, especially given the fact that Cincinnati is undefeated with no shot at making the final field of four. His solution? It might be time to go back to the computers! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I never thought I’d say this but if this continues, let’s bring back the BCS and the computers. Because it would be a fairer system than what I’m seeing now … it does appear that the deck is stacked against us,” Aresco said during a Wednesday afternoon interview with Paul Finebaum.

You can listen to his full comments below.

“I never thought I’d say this but if this continues, let’s bring back the BCS and the computers. Because it would be a fairer system than what I’m seeing now.” -AAC commissioner Mike Aresco feels the CFP deck is stacked against his teams pic.twitter.com/4qWqiWZdHM — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 16, 2020

Below is a live look at his suggestion that we should go back to the BCS era instead of improving the playoff.

There is no chance in hell we should go back to the BCS. Does he really think that’s going to help teams like Cincy?

If we go back to the BCS, it just guarantees that smaller programs will never see the light of day.

If anything, we just need to expand the playoff to eight teams. The P5 conference champs should all go and then there should be three at-large bids.

If an undefeated G5 team gets into the top 10, then they can get one of the three auto-bids. It’s the perfect solution, and it keeps the BCS in the trash.

It’s the only way, friends. It’s truly the only option on the table if we want programs like Cincy to have a shot at a national title.