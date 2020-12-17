REPORT: Ohio State Football Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ohio State’s football team reportedly has at least one positive case of coronavirus.

According to Land-Grant Holy Land, Sirius XM's Rick Neuheisel reported that an unnamed star receiver on the Buckeyes has tested positive for coronavirus.

This IS NOT confirmed, but SiriusXM’s Rick Neuheisel is reporting that an OSU “star wide receiver” has tested positive for COVID. That seems to indicate Olave or Wilson. If true, we don’t know how contact tracing will impact the team, or if B1G’s 21-day rule applies to CFP. — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 17, 2020

As pointed out by Land-Grant Holy Land, if the report from Neuheisel, then contact tracing becomes the next major issue.

As we all know, things can unravel quickly from there.

Obviously, it’s incredibly important to remain calm right now. It’s only one reported case, and the program hasn’t confirmed it.

However, this would be the nightmare scenario unfolding for the B1G and college football if OSU is about to get hammered by tests or contact tracing.

What if they can’t play in the B1G game? What if the Buckeyes win the B1G game but do it while missing several players?

Can you really put them in the playoff at that point?

We’re now at the brink, folks. OSU is a lock for a playoff spot with a win, and they’re reportedly dealing with at least one positive case. This is now the Cuban Missile Crisis of college football. It’s as real as it’s ever going to get.

Let’s all hope like hell this situation gets brought under control immediately.