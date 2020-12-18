EXCLUSIVE: Kayleigh McEnany Reflects On Media’s Bias Against Conservative Women

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany reflected on the media’s bias against conservative women in an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Mary Margaret Olohan.

“No matter what Republican administration it is, Republican women are just treated differently by virtue of their party ideology,” McEnany said. “It’s unfortunate, but if you are a Republican, male or female, you will be attacked particularly in the Trump administration because the media always is keen to demonstrate their innately liberal bias.” (RELATED: Kayleigh McEnany Slams Biden Campaign Manager For Calling Republicans ‘F*ckers’: ‘They Think We Are Deplorable, Irredeemable ‘F***ers”)

The White House press secretary delved into what it’s like serving in President Donald Trump’s administration as a wife, mother, and conservative woman of faith, her take on the press briefings, how her life has changed since she entered one of the most high profile positions in the United States, what is next for her, and much more.

