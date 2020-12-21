The Detroit Lions Are Officially Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The Detroit Lions are officially out of the playoff race.

After an embarrassing 46-25 Sunday loss to the Titans, the Lions are now officially out of the playoff race. It’s a different year, but it’s still the same story! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Lions will miss out on the playoffs this season. pic.twitter.com/XrGBHERfZz — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 20, 2020

We all knew this was coming. It’s just now official. The 2020 season has been horrible, and now we know for sure we’re not going to the playoffs.

To be fair, I don’t think anyone thought we were going to the playoffs, but anyone delusional enough to think that can now rest easy.

The Lions will be watching from our couches just like any other random person in the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

While it’s disappointing to not be in the playoff race for another season, there is still a little light on the horizon.

Matt Patricia has been fired, we have some nice weapons on offense and the future could be very bright if we find the right coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

All I know for sure is that it’s time to put this season behind us and focus on the future.