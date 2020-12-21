‘Standing Up For Forgotten Americans’: Former Trump Admin Member Breaks Down President’s Legacy

Joe Grogan, former director of the White House Domestic Policy Council and former member of the coronavirus task force, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about President Donald Trump’s legacy, his thoughts on President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet picks and more.

“[Trump] will make noises for a long time about thinking about running,” Grogan said. “I don’t know that he will run again. I think it’s probably a decision he doesn’t need to make for a period of time.”

“He’s got an opportunity, too, to take credit for his achievements and to keep the Republican Party sort of headed in a direction of many of the things he championed which [were] regrafting the Republican Party as a champion for the middle class,” Grogan said, “fighting for better trade deals and standing up for forgotten Americans.”

Grogan also spoke about Biden’s cabinet nominees, potential challenges they could race during Senate confirmations and more. (RELATED: Jen Psaki Says Joe Biden Will Not Speak With AG Candidates About Hunter)

WATCH:

