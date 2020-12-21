Nearly 60 West Point Cadets Admit To Cheating In Worst Academic Scandal In Decades

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point accused over 70 of its cadets of cheating on an exam, marking the academy’s worst academic violation since 1976, USA Today reported Monday.

Fifty-eight cadets admitted to cheating on a remote math exam, according to USA Today. Most of the cadets have been enrolled in a rehabilitation program and will be on probation for the duration of their time at West Point.

“There’s no excuse for cheating when the fundamental code for cadets is that they should not lie, cheat or steal,” Tim Bakken, a law professor at West Point told USA Today. “Therefore when the military tries to downplay effects of cheating at the academy, we’re really downplaying the effects on the military as a whole. We rely on the military to tell us honestly when we should fight wars, and when we can win them.”

West Point instructors concluded 72 first year cadets and one in their second year cheated on a May calculus final when all them made the same mistake, according to USA Today. So far, two cases have been dismissed and four dropped after cadets resigned. The academy determined that, out of the 67 remaining cases, 55 cadets violated the honor code and the cadets have been enrolled in the Willful Admission Program. (RELATED: College Drug Ring Funneling Through Duke, UNC, Other Schools Busted)

West Point’s chief of staff Mark Weathers told USA Today in an interview Monday that the incident would not have occurred had the cadets been on campus but he maintained the honor system still works.

“Cadets are being held accountable for breaking the code. While disappointing, the Honor System is working, and these 67 remaining cases will be held accountable for their actions,” Weathers concluded.