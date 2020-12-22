Burger King Is Giving Away Money To Customers To Promote Their New Dollar Menu

While many fast food chains across America are pushing more expensive food items, Burger King is trying an alternative focused on the waning dollar menu model that many franchises have previously abandoned.

In an effort to attract attention to their new “$1 Your Way Menu,” Burger King is giving away $1 to randomly selected people on the Venmo app. (RELATED: Domino’s Pizza Gifts Over $1000 To Each Of Its Hourly Employees)

$ave that dollar we $ent you $o you can $pend it wi$ely. our new $1 Your Way Value Menu coming 12/28… ???? — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 21, 2020

The publicity stunt is meant to draw attention to the fast food company’s reemphasis on cheaper food items.

“Unlike other value menus, all items on Burger King’s newly unveiled menu are $1 are piece – that’s it,” Burger King announced in a statement.

Burger King will release their new menu on Dec. 28, 7News Boston reported. The menu features four items; a bacon cheeseburger, a Chicken Jr sandwich, fries and a soft drink.

did you get $1? ???????? — Burger King (@BurgerKing) December 20, 2020

The release of Burger King’s new menu comes as new unemployment claims have been filed across the nation amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Parent company of Burger King, Restaurant Brands International, explained that the fast food chain has been struggling during the pandemic. The burger chains sales fell 7% for chains that had been open less than a year.

In addition, the chain has had to make several changes to their restaurant’s design due to the pandemic, which include pickup lockers, takeout counters, and drive-thru windows.