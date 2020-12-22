The College Football Playoff Could Be Postponed If Necessary

The College Football Playoff could be pushed back if it becomes necessary.

College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock told Heather Dinich that the door is opening on pushing games back if coronavirus becomes an issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told her, “We are planning to play the games when they’re scheduled. We’ve said all along that we will be ready for any circumstance, and we will. But if one or both teams are not available and have to postpone a bowl game or the championship game, we will do it.”

Unfortunately, we’re in a situation where we have to prepare for the fact that a game might be postponed, and if one playoff game is postponed, then they both have to be.

We don’t really have any other options on the table. We wanted to play football during the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve got the job done to this point but we still have to be flexible.

If Notre Dame gets hit by coronavirus, you simply can’t give Alabama a free pass to the title game. Let them get their free pass by actually playing ND.

The games will have to be pushed back. Everyone’s hands are tied.

Now, it doesn’t look like it’ll be an issue, and we’ve seen no new issues. OSU had some coronavirus issues prior to the B1G game, but as far as I know, they haven’t escalated and gotten worse.

We’re trending up, but we still have to be prepared for chaos. It’s the nature of the beast when it comes to playing sports in 2020.