Alabama Leads The National Title Odds After The Playoff Field Is Announced

Alabama is the favorite to win the college football national title.

The playoff field was announced Sunday, and consists of the Crimson Tide, Clemson, Ohio State and Notre Dame. In the latest odds from FanDuel, the Crimson Tide are at -180 to win the title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson is second at +260, Ohio State is third at +500 and Notre Dame is an incredibly distant third at +1600.

More or less, the oddsmakers thing Alabama and Clemson are clearly the two best teams in the playoff.

Having said that, you’d be insane to count out Ohio State. We don’t know the status of Justin Fields’ thumb, but the Buckeyes are as great as anyone when they’re rolling.

That’s just a fact, and they’ll get a crack at Clemson in the semi-finals.

As for Notre Dame, nobody is taking them seriously. They absolutely deserved to be in over Texas A&M, but nobody expects the game against Alabama to even be close.

They should just be happy to be in the playoff!