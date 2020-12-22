The Seattle Seahawks Place Josh Gordon On The 53-Man Roster

Josh Gordon is officially back in the NFL.

According to Adam Schefter late Monday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks placed Gordon on the 53-man roster after his latest suspension ended.

Gordon is now in the clear to play the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

Seahawks added WR Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2020

Football fans around the country are cheering for Josh Gordon. The man has so much talent, but he’s had nonstop problems with the league’s substance abuse policy.

He’s been suspended everywhere he’s been, and he hasn’t played since December 2019 when he was hit with his latest suspension.

Now, he’s back in the NFL, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has another weapon in his arsenal. If Gordon is close to being the player he was before being suspended, then Seattle’s offense just got a big bump.

Most importantly, I hope Gordon is in a great place mentally and has his life put together off of the field because football won’t mean much if he doesn’t.

I can’t wait to see how he does. I hope he goes out there and dominates. Americans love a great comeback story.