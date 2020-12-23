Ben Askren Agrees To Fight Jake Paul

Ben Askren has agreed to fight Jake Paul, and it’s going to be epic.

Askren posted an Instagram video Tuesday night announcing that he’s agreed to a March 28 boxing match against the social media star in Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the former MMA star break it all down below.

If there was ever a time when Jake Paul was going to get his head caved in, it’s going to be March 28. Somebody needs to light that dude up and they need to do it in a fashion people won’t forget.

We all know Conor McGregor can get the job done, but there’s also no guarantee that the UFC legend will even agree to fight Paul.

Can Askren do it? Well, Askren has lightyears more fighting experience than Jake Paul, he’s a world class athlete and he’s simply on a different level.

The only concern here is that Askren wasn’t really ever known for his punching power while doing MMA. He’s the kind of guy who takes you to the ground and then just ends you.

That’s not possible in a boxing match. However, I still like Askren’s odds. He’s an actual trained fighter with experience against some of the best athletes in the world.

Jake Paul is a social media star. Anyone with a brain should favor the guy who spent years and years beating people up.

Either way, this is going to sell an absurd amount of PPVs, which we all know is the most important thing at the end of the day.

Let’s all hope Askren knocks him out.