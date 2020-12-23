Quarterback Chase Brice Transfers To Appalachian State

Chase Brice is headed to Appalachian State.

The former Duke and Clemson quarterback announced Wednesday afternoon that he's joining the Mountaineers after a single season with the Blue Devils.

Good for Brice. Appalachian State is a very solid G5 program. In fact, it’s one of the best G5 programs in America.

Brice showed promise when he was at Clemson, but his time at Duke didn’t go well at all. That’s just the reality of the situation.

Now, the former Duke and Clemson passer is headed to the Mountaineers to close out his college football career.

Will he do well? I have no idea, but I do know he has all the talent to win at the G5 level. He’ll now get the shot to do it with the Mountaineers.

Hopefully, it works out well for him. He seems like a good dude, and you never want to see a guy fail.