REPORT: ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Pleads Not Guilty To Soliciting Lewd Photos Of Underage Boys, Child Pornography Charges

“Cheer” star Jerry Harris reportedly pleaded not guilty to charges of child pornography after being accused of soliciting lewd photos of underage boys.

Harris did not appear in court physically, but pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of receiving of child pornography, one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor, and one count of enticement, according to court documents obtained and published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

Each of Harris’ sexual exploitation charges carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years, and the enticement charge carries a minimum of 10 years, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Harris was arrested in September after being accused of soliciting sex and naked photos of twin boys in Texas. As previously reported, two screenshots were shared with law enforcement that detailed the allegations. In one screenshot of a message from Snapchat, Harris’ face is allegedly visible along with a message reading “Would you ever want to ****.” (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Arrested, Charged With Child Pornography)

Harris denied the allegations at the time.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” a spokesperson for Harris told ABC News after the news broke. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”