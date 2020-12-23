REPORT: Josh Gordon Has ‘Setback’ With Substance Abuse Battle, Isn’t Eligible To Play

Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon is reportedly no longer eligible to play.

Gordon's latest suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy was recently lifted, and he was activated to the roster Monday.

Seahawks added WR Josh Gordon to their 53-man roster today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2020

However, he won’t be playing anytime soon. According to Seattle Times’ reporter Bob Condotta, Gordon has “not satisfied the terms of his conditional reinstatement from suspension.”

Per source, Josh Gordon and the Seahawks were notified today that he has not satisfied all terms of his conditional reinstatement. He may attend team meetings and individual workouts but he is ineligible at this time to participate in practices or games. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 23, 2020

Tom Pelissero reported that Gordon suffered a “setback in his battle with substance abuse,” and it’s now unclear when he’ll play again.

#Seahawks WR Josh Gordon had a setback in his battle with substance abuse and now won’t be allowed to practice or play indefinitely, per sources. As @bcondotta reported, the NFL informed the team this morning Gordon hadn’t complied with terms of his conditional reinstatement. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2020

This is a super unfortunate situation. I mean, we’re two days removed from Gordon getting cleared to get back on the field.

Now, it’s Wednesday morning, and it sounds like he most certainly won’t be playing this season.

At this point, you almost have to wonder if Gordon’s done playing for good. We’re all pulling for him, but it seems like this is a lot bigger than football.

It seems like he needs some help off of the field, and that has to be the only thing he’s focused on.

Let’s all hope he can figure out whatever he’s battling with. He’s a great talent, but it’s clear football can’t be the top priority right now.