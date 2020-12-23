Editorial

REPORT: Josh Gordon Has ‘Setback’ With Substance Abuse Battle, Isn’t Eligible To Play

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 11: Wide receiver Josh Gordon #10 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon is reportedly no longer eligible to play.

Gordon’s latest suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy was recently lifted, and he was activated to the roster Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, he won’t be playing anytime soon. According to Seattle Times’ reporter Bob Condotta, Gordon has “not satisfied the terms of his conditional reinstatement from suspension.”

Tom Pelissero reported that Gordon suffered a “setback in his battle with substance abuse,” and it’s now unclear when he’ll play again.

This is a super unfortunate situation. I mean, we’re two days removed from Gordon getting cleared to get back on the field.

Now, it’s Wednesday morning, and it sounds like he most certainly won’t be playing this season.

 

At this point, you almost have to wonder if Gordon’s done playing for good. We’re all pulling for him, but it seems like this is a lot bigger than football.

It seems like he needs some help off of the field, and that has to be the only thing he’s focused on.

 

Let’s all hope he can figure out whatever he’s battling with. He’s a great talent, but it’s clear football can’t be the top priority right now.