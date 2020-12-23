REPORT: The Detroit Lions Might Be Missing Most Of The Defensive Coaching Staff Against The Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions might be missing a ton of coaches Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Ian Rapoport, “almost all” of the team’s defensive coaches “are considered close contacts, while interim coach Darrell Bevell is, too.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The #Lions COVID-19 positives from yesterday left their coaching staff in a difficult situation. Almost all of their defensive staff members are considered close contacts, while interim coach Darrell Bevell is, too. DET is still determining who can coach this Saturday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2020

The Lions shut down their facility Tuesday after a pair of positive coronavirus tests, and it now looks like the coaching staff is fixing to get hammered.

This is honestly the most Detroit Lions story I’ve ever read. While several teams have had coronavirus issues, the Lions losing their coaches on one side of the ball feels uniquely Detroit.

Even when dealing with a global pandemic, we seem to be in a worse off situation than the rest of the league.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Has an NFL team ever played a game missing most of their offensive or defensive staff? The answer to that question has to be no.

I’m insanely curious to see what will happen if Darrell Bevell and most of the defensive coaches can’t participate.

Honestly, we’ll probably get slaughtered, but it’d be interesting to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

The game is scheduled to happen at 12:00 EST this Sunday. We’ll see if it does, but it’s fixing to be wildly entertaining if we’re just plugging in random people as coaches.