Editorial

Rockets Vs. Thunder Game Postponed

Dec 17, 2020; Houston, TX, USA; James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets controls the ball during the first half of a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the Toyota Center on December 17, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Houston Rockets won’t play the Oklahoma City Thunder as scheduled.

According to SportsCenter, the NBA has decided to postpone the Wednesday night game “in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s 100% worth noting that Rockets star James Harden was already at risk of not playing after allegedly being spotted at a strip club, which violated the league’s coronavirus rules.

After word of that news broke, Shams Charania then reported multiple other members of the Rockets might not play, and now the game has been postponed.

Well, this situation sure escalated quickly. It started with Harden possibly not playing to a few players missing the action and now the entire game is off.

Turns out the NBA has a much tougher time keeping everything together when the players aren’t in a bubble!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Houston Rockets (@houstonrockets)

You better get used to seeing a ton of postponements in the NBA. You think it was bad in college football? That’ll look like a picnic compared to the NBA.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Houston Rockets (@houstonrockets)

We’ll see what happens, but I think this is going to happen a ton in the NBA.