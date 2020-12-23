Rockets Vs. Thunder Game Postponed

The Houston Rockets won’t play the Oklahoma City Thunder as scheduled.

According to SportsCenter, the NBA has decided to postpone the Wednesday night game “in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: The NBA has postponed the Thunder-Rockets game tonight in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols. pic.twitter.com/y4icm8IQ0S — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 23, 2020

It’s 100% worth noting that Rockets star James Harden was already at risk of not playing after allegedly being spotted at a strip club, which violated the league’s coronavirus rules.

Source: Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league’s COVID protocols, which would put Harden’s availability for tonight’s opener in jeopardy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

After word of that news broke, Shams Charania then reported multiple other members of the Rockets might not play, and now the game has been postponed.

Several Houston Rockets, including John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and possibly more, are expected to miss tonight’s season opener vs. OKC due to coronavirus contact tracing, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 23, 2020

Well, this situation sure escalated quickly. It started with Harden possibly not playing to a few players missing the action and now the entire game is off.

Turns out the NBA has a much tougher time keeping everything together when the players aren’t in a bubble!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Rockets (@houstonrockets)

You better get used to seeing a ton of postponements in the NBA. You think it was bad in college football? That’ll look like a picnic compared to the NBA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Rockets (@houstonrockets)

We’ll see what happens, but I think this is going to happen a ton in the NBA.