Watch The Best Moments From ‘Miracle’

It’s Christmas Eve in America, and that means it’s time for my family tradition of watching “Miracle.”

Every year when my family gathers for the holidays, we fire up "Miracle" and "Christmas Vacation." I can't remember the last time we didn't watch the two moves.

My family is obsessed with “Miracle,” which tells the story of the greatest upset in sports history. A scrappy group of young American players upset the Soviet Union during the 1980 Olympics in the Miracle on Ice on our way to the gold medal.

Kurt Russell would later star as iconic head coach Herb Brooks in “Miracle,” and it’s a first ballot hall of fame movie.

So, please join me in enjoying our yearly tradition with the best moments from the movie below.

I honestly can’t even tell you how many times I’ve watched “Miracle.” If it’s not already over 100, it’s damn close.

My dad can virtually quote the entire movie line for line, and manages to work in a shocking amount of Herb Brook quotes into his daily life. It’s very impressive.

I even worked in several “Miracle” references at my younger sister’s wedding. Like I said, it’s a big deal in our family.

So, merry Christmas Eve, and I hope you guys have enjoyed this little walk down memory lane as much as I have. The legs feed the wolf, gentlemen! The legs feed the wolf! Now, let’s have ourselves a hell of a day!