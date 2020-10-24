Celebrate The 1st Saturday Of Big 10 Football With These Great Sports Speeches

The first Saturday of Big 10 football has arrived, and I have the perfect way for everyone to celebrate.

As we all know, the war to save B1G football was an incredibly difficult task, but we got the job done. Now, it’s time to watch some Big 10 action. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2020 at 5:17pm PDT

There’s only one way to prepare for a day like today, and it’s to watch the greatest sports speeches from movies and TV.

Whether it’s “Miracle,” “Remember the Titans” or “Friday Night Lights,” nothing hits the soul like a great sports speech.

Let’s dive right in with all the epic videos below.

Who else is ready to run through a damn concrete barrier right now? Hand up. My hand is in the air. I’m ready to fight a war if that’s what it comes to.

These speeches are always like a shot of pure adrenaline to the soul.

Now, let’s settle in for a great day of football. We won the war and it’s time to enjoy some Big 10 action. It’s been a hell of a ride to get to this point, and I thank everyone of you who took it with me.

P.S.: As a bonus, let’s enjoy Coach O’s great locker room moment after beating Alabama.