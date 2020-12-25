White House Says President Trump Has Been Briefed On Nashville Explosion

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Christmas morning explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, according to the White House.

An RV exploded early Friday morning as the Metro Nashville Police Department was responding to a shots fired call, spokesman Don Aaron told CNN. Police officers saw the RV and called the hazardous devices unit. As the bomb squad responded, the vehicle exploded, resulting in at least three injuries and damage to multiple buildings according to the same report.

The explosion is believed to be “an intentional act” and there is “significant damage” to structures around the area, Aaron said according to CNN. Trump has been briefed on the incident and “will continue to receive regular updates,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said according to The Hill.

“The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured,” Deere added. (RELATED: At Least 23 Reportedly Injured In Office Building Explosion In Downtown Baltimore)

These are pictures from 2nd Avenue south. Windows were broken out from explosion area to Broadway. Please AVOID this area! Media staging is at 2nd Avenue south and KVB. pic.twitter.com/tocdpHWFgj — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020

The president has not yet commented publicly on the incident.

The Metro Nashville Police Department, FBI and Firearms and Explosives are among those investigating the situation, according to The Hill.

This story is still developing and will continue to be updated.