‘Here’s My Bill’: Kirstie Alley Has Her Own Plan To Get Stimulus Money To The People Who Need It

Actress Kirstie Alley offered her own plan to get stimulus money to the American people — and it sounded a lot like what President Donald Trump has requested.

“Here’s my bill…. it has 2 items,” Alley tweeted Sunday morning. “Congress takes no pay for 6 months. Americans receive $1,000 a month for 6 months. End of Bill.” (RELATED: ‘Guess You Got That Wrong Too’: Kirstie Alley Declares War On CNN’s Communications Department)

Alley shared a similar plea hours earlier, begging Congress to “Get rid of the BS & give Americans $2,000 relief money.”

“NOW is the time to show favor to Americans.When I read the ridiculous amounts of money for idiotic studies and enormous donations such as the Kennedy Center .. my blood boils. The Kennedy Center can wait. families can’t,” Alley tweeted.

After sending the bipartisan deal — which included $600 direct payments — back to Congress, President Trump tweeted on Saturday, “I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in ‘pork.'” (RELATED: ‘Fake President!’: Trump Says Afghanistan Has ‘Far More Secure’ Elections)