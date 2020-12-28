‘Ozark’ Season 4 Is Currently Filming

Cameras are rolling on “Ozark” season four.

Millions of fans around the world are eagerly waiting for the fourth and final season of the hit show about laundering drug money with Jason Bateman. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, production is underway in Atlanta. According to Daily Express, “Ozark” star Julia Garner recently revealed during a virtual panel hosted by FYSEE TV that she’s currently in Atlanta filming the final season.

Below is a live look at my reaction to the news that “Ozark” is finally filming the final season.

I talked in early December about when the new season would arrive, and we at least now have a little clarity on the situation.

If filming is done by the end of February, then it’s not hard to see the first half of season four arriving by August 2021.

I know that feels like a lifetime away, but it’s really not. After all we’ve been through, I think making it to August will be easy at this point.

All I know is that I’m amped to get some new “Ozark” episodes. It’s one of the best shows on TV, and it’s an all-time great from Netflix.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on the end of “Ozark” as we have them. It’s been a hell of a ride through three seasons, and I can’t wait to see what comes next.