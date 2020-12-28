Editorial

REPORT: Jared Goff Has A Broken Thumb

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 27: Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams jogs off the field after an unsuccessful drive against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 27, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

(Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff reportedly has a broken thumb.

According to Michael Silver and Ian Rapoport, Goff broke his right thumb after hitting it on the helmet of a Seattle defender during a Sunday loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Silver reported that the thumb injury will almost certainly require surgery, and there’s a good chance Goff’s season is over.

This is a huge blow for the Los Angeles Rams, and there’s no other way to put it. While Goff isn’t Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes, he’s a very competent quarterback.

No team improves when their starting quarterback goes down with an injury that likely ends their season. That’s a big problem.

The Rams are currently 9-6, and they still have a shot at the playoff if they can go out and beat the Cardinals.

However, that’s a very tall task if Goff has to watch from the sideline.

This is a brutal break for the Rams, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Hopefully, Goff is able to bounce back in a big way!