REPORT: Jared Goff Has A Broken Thumb

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff reportedly has a broken thumb.

According to Michael Silver and Ian Rapoport, Goff broke his right thumb after hitting it on the helmet of a Seattle defender during a Sunday loss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jared Goff’s right thumb is broken, @RapSheet and I have learned — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 28, 2020

Silver reported that the thumb injury will almost certainly require surgery, and there’s a good chance Goff’s season is over.

This is a huge blow for the Los Angeles Rams, and there’s no other way to put it. While Goff isn’t Russell Wilson or Patrick Mahomes, he’s a very competent quarterback.

No team improves when their starting quarterback goes down with an injury that likely ends their season. That’s a big problem.

More on Goff from @RapSheet and me: He will wait to see how the thumb is after the swelling goes down, but it is unlikely he’ll play next Sunday vs. Arizona. Could well be a season-ending injury. Will need surgery to repair. He reset the thumb himself on the field. Tough guy. https://t.co/4pjAZxpp5p — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) December 28, 2020

The Rams are currently 9-6, and they still have a shot at the playoff if they can go out and beat the Cardinals.

However, that’s a very tall task if Goff has to watch from the sideline.

The #Rams backup QB — and likely starter next week — is John Wolford. The former AAF passing TD leader with the Arizona Hotshots is a talent who has teammates intrigued. https://t.co/clzapuNE9J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2020

This is a brutal break for the Rams, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Hopefully, Goff is able to bounce back in a big way!