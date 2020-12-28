REPORT: JetBlue Bans Lil Pump For Not Wearing A Mask

JetBlue has reportedly banned Lil Pump for failing to wear a mask.

According to TMZ, the popular airline company has banned the star rapper after he took his mask off during a Saturday flight from Florida to Los Angeles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that JetBlue even requested the police because of Lil Pump’s behavior. However, he was not arrested.

In case you’re wondering how Lil Pump — who became a bit of a conservative star during the 2020 election — feels about it, he cussed out JetBlue in a deleted Instagram video.

Look, nobody really enjoys wearing a mask. That’s just a fact. We can sit here and pretend that’s not the case, but we’d just be pretending.

It’s annoying and we’ve all complained about it.

Having said that, the airlines set their policies, and you’re agreeing to abide by them when flying. If you don’t like it, then get a private jet and fly yourself to Los Angeles.

This isn’t hard to understand. I’m not even some anti-mask zealot or a pro-mask police officer. It’s just common sense. If you don’t like the rules, then find a different way to get to LA.

Also, I’m not sure cussing out JetBlue is really a great look. A bit childish, no? Either way, looks like Lil Pump is in the market for a new airline!