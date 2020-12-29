Brian Kemp Responds To Trump Attacks: ‘I Have To Follow The Laws’

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reacted to President Donald Trump’s frequent attacks on his response to the election results in Georgia during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News’ “The Story.”

Trump directed his aim at Kemp again Tuesday via Twitter by calling for a signature verification in Fulton County.

When are we going to be allowed to do signature verification in Fulton County, Georgia? The process is going VERY slowly. @BrianKempGA Pennsylvania just found 205,000 votes more than they had voters. Therefore, we WIN Pennsylvania!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 29, 2020

Asked by guest-host Shannon Bream about that and other criticisms of the Georgia election result, Kemp contended that the state’s governor’s role in the general election is “not very much.”

“That administrative duty lies with the secretary of state’s office and the counties that run the elections in our state,” Kemp said. “That’s just the way the process is.”

The Georgia governor refused to criticize the president in response, instead expressing appreciation for “everything the president has done” for Georgia, including Operation Warp Speed. (RELATED: Perdue Backs Trump $2,000 Direct Payment Proposal: ‘The Right Thing To Do For People In Georgia’)

“I’ve supported this president going into the reelect, worked as hard as any in the state and in the country to help him,” Kemp said. “I’ve supported the legal efforts they’re doing, but also at the end of the day, I have to follow the laws and the Constitution of this state and that’s what I’ve been doing and that’s what I continue to do.”