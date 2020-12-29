Heidi Klum Shares Unique Home Workout Regimen Amid Pandemic

Heidi Klum shared her unique home workout regimen after staying away from the gym for months due to the pandemic.

The 47-year-old super model didn't let the coronavirus lockdowns keep her from staying in shape and told Women's Health UK how she has turned everyday items such as a hoola hoop into tools for keeping herself fit. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday.

"I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day," Klum explained. "Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill."

“Hula hooping is a great low-impact option, too – as is all the trampolining I do!” she added.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also shared that she keeps in shape by doing things like squats and running around after her four children and several pets.

“I’ve relished the opportunity to spend more time at home with my family in recent months,” the former Victoria’s Secret model said.

“Being on a plane and in the studio a lot less means I’ve been able to enjoy getting stuck into domestic tasks,” she added.

At one point, the supermodel admitted trying her hand at gardening during the pandemic.

“I’ve started a little vegetable patch in my garden,” Klum shared. “Seeing the squashes growing has been really fulfilling, and I have fun with the kids making squash muffins.”

“It’s good for them to see healthy meals made from scratch,” she added. “Cooking generally helps me wind down.”