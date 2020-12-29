Prominent Conservative Groups Back Colorado Rep. Ken Buck For Top Role On House Antitrust Panel

Prominent conservatives have backed Republican Colorado Rep. Ken Buck to serve as the next ranking Republican on the House of Representatives’ antitrust panel.

Three dozen individuals and groups have signed a letter in support of Buck, Axios reported Tuesday. Those who have signed the letter include Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, conservative anti-big tech group called the Internet Accountability Project, American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, Leadership Institute president Morton Blackwell and For America chairman L. Brent Bozell III. (RELATED: Rep. Ken Buck Spearheads Campaign Pressing Trump To Ban TikTok Over National Security Concerns)

“Congressman Ken Buck has been a national leader making the case for effective antitrust enforcement against Big Tech,” Internet Accountability Project president Mike Davis told the Daily Caller. “Conservatives are rightly demanding he be appointed Ranking Member of this important subcommittee in the next Congress.”

Bias and anti-competitive behavior are inextricably linked. #BigTech dominance in the marketplace allows them to be biased with no consequences. https://t.co/qaTUojkxjr — Congressman Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) July 29, 2020

If tapped for the position, Buck will play an important role in crafting legislation related to Big Tech. The Colorado Republican has been part of a bipartisan push to diminish the power of Big Tech companies and has recently worked with the committee chairman, Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, on ideas about how to do so.

Buck “has shown his dedication to standing up against Big Tech’s censorship of conservative viewpoints,” the letter reads, according to Axios.

“As these corporations have ventured to crush consumers and small business under their economic ambitions, Rep. Buck has immersed himself in Congressional efforts to promote meaningful policy reforms that support conservative principles,” it says. (RELATED: DOJ Sues Facebook, Alleges Company Discriminated Against US Workers)

An October 6 report from the House Judiciary Committee laid out the Democrats’ ideas for legislation to limit the power of Big Tech firms. The 450-page report found that monopolies are held by Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Apple, Axios reported. Republicans declined to endorse the Democrats’ updates to antitrust law, but Buck led a minority report that agreed with parts of the report while taking issue with others.