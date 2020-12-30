Josh Hawley Slams Walmart For Tweet Calling Him A ‘Sore Loser’

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley slammed Walmart in a series of tweets after the company called him a “sore loser” in a now-deleted reply.

Hawley released a statement Wednesday on Twitter saying that he would object to the certification of the Electoral College votes Jan. 6 due to concerns about voter fraud and the interference of “mega corporations” like Facebook and Twitter, which he said favored President-elect Joe Biden. (RELATED: ‘Coup Attempt’: Klobuchar Goes After Hawley For Objection To Electoral College Certification Process On January 6)

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley said. “And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act.”

“Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #soreloser,” Walmart said in a now-deleted reply.

Despite Walmart quickly deleting the tweet, screenshots of the post circulated on social media and were eventually seen by Hawley, who decided to respond to the company.

Thanks ⁦@Walmart⁩ for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor? pic.twitter.com/oYJP4Cv2qE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

“Thanks ⁦@Walmart for your insulting condescension,” the senator wrote on Twitter. “Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?”

“Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business,” Hawley added.

Walmart apologized for the tweet in a statement.

“The tweet was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team who intended to publish this comment to their personal account,” the company told the Daily Caller. “We have removed the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.”

Hawley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.