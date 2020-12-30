Los Angeles Rams Sign Quarterback Blake Bortles

The Los Angeles Rams have signed quarterback Blake Bortles.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Rams have inked Bortles to a deal following Jared Goff needing surgery on his throwing thumb.

Bortles previously played for the Rams in 2019 and was most recently a member of Denver’s practice squad. Contract details aren’t known at this time.

Rams sign Blake Bortles https://t.co/7aVnBDOFDt — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 29, 2020

I absolutely love the fact that Bortles is managing to stick around in the NFL and always finding a way to be on a roster.

Let’s not forget that the man was the face of football in Jacksonville for several years.

He hasn’t played much since the Jaguars cut him loose, but he’s not back on the Rams as Los Angeles fights for a playoff spot.

Seeing as how Goff won’t be playing anymore this season and John Wolford is the definition of unproven, signing Bortles makes sense.

If Wolford fails against the Cardinals, then Bortles can quickly be thrown into the fire.

Rams current depth chart: QB:

John Wolford

Blake Bortles

Bryce Perkins RB:

Malcolm Brown

Xavier Jones

Raymond Calais WR:

Robert Woods

Josh Reynolds

Van Jefferson *RB Cam Akers has high-ankle sprain, possible to return. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 29, 2020

One thing I know for sure is that the NFL is simply more fun when Bortles is flying high! Welcome back to Los Angeles!