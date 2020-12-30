Plane Flies Over Tennessee’s Campus Calling For Jeremy Pruitt To Be Fired

One Tennessee fan put in a ton of effort to push for football coach Jeremy Pruitt to be fired.

In a photo tweeted by Richard West, a plane was flying over Tennessee’s campus carrying a banner that read, “FIRE PRUITT.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check out the photo in the tweet below.

This plane has been flying over Tennessee’s campus for the past hour. pic.twitter.com/apC3tZbQ7C — Richard G. West (@RGW_News) December 29, 2020

Is college football the greatest sport ever or is it the greatest sport ever? Somebody took the time to make the banner, find a plane and then either flew it themselves or paid somebody to fly it all over campus.

College football fans are simply cut from a different cloth. There’s nothing else like them in all of sports, and that’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennessee Football (@vol_football)

You know things aren’t going well for Pruitt when fans are flying planes around calling for him to be fired. At that point, it’s safe to assume the writing is on the wall.

Tennessee’s administration might not have quit on Pruitt just yet, but the fans clearly have. They’re done with him.

Now, the main question is how much longer he’ll survive with the Volunteers. If 2021 gets off to a slow start I’m going to go ahead and guess he won’t last the year. The stakes are high, and I love it!