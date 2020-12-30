South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski Announces That He’s Transferring

South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski is transferring.

The highly-touted QB announced Wednesday afternoon that he's entered the transfer portal and is leaving the Gamecocks.

You can read his entire announcement below.

This is probably the best move for Hilinski. He started several games as a true freshman, he lost out on the starting job in 2020 and the Gamecocks now have a new head coach.

A change of scenery will probably do him a ton of good.

I also don’t think a lot of people realize just how hyped Hilinski was when he showed up to Columbia going into last season.

He was viewed as a monster quarterback prospect, and he showed off some serious potential. I have no doubt at all that he’s bound for some big things wherever he lands.

I have a feeling a major P5 program is about to land a very legit passer. Hopefully, he finds nothing but success at his next landing spot.