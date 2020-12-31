REPORT: Alexander Wang Accused By Multiple People Of Sexual Assault

New York fashion designer Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault by multiple people.

Wang, who is the creative director of Balenciaga, has been accused of groping model Owen Mooney and sexually assaulting other people who chose to be anonymous, according to a report published Wednesday by People magazine.

Mooney described the allegations against Wang in a TikTok video, the outlet reported. Originally, he didn’t name Wang, groping but later confirmed it was the designer in a follow up TikTok, according to People magazine. (RELATED: REPORT: Ron Jeremy Sued By Long-Time Friend For Alleged Sexual Assault)

“This comment surprised me just because they actually got it right,” Mooney said after a commenter correctly guessed. “Turns out Alexander Wang is a massive sexual predator and there’s been a load of other people that he’s done this to. So in that case, he needs to be exposed.”

Other people have anonymously described their alleged sexual assault encounters in an Instagram post published by model watch dog accounts, @sh*tmodelmanagement and @dietprada.

“Alexander Wang has been accused of sexual assault for a few years now,” @sh*tmodelmanagement posted. “Instead of letting these occurrences be swept under the rug, it is time to do something about this.”

The account then shared unverified allegations of sexual assault against Wang.

Wang responded to the allegations, calling them “baseless.”

Alexander Wang issued an official response to allegations of sexual assault. https://t.co/46VfCHdjvG — InStyle (@InStyle) December 31, 2020

“Over the last few days, I have been on the receiving end of baseless and grotesquely false accusations,” Wang said in a statement, according to InStyle. “These claims have been wrongfully amplified by social media accounts infamous for posting defamatory material from undisclosed and/or anonymous sources with zero evidence or any fact checking whatsoever.”

“Seeing these lies about me being perpetuated as truths has been infuriating,” he continued. “I have never engaged in the atrocious behavior described and would never conduct myself in the manner that’s been alleged. I intend to get to the bottom of this and hold accountable whoever is responsible for originating these claims and viciously spreading them online.”