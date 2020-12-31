LA Department Of Public Health Tweets A COVID-19 Death Every Ten Minutes

The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has been tweeting a coronavirus death from the county every ten minutes since midnight, CNN reported Thursday.

The public health department has sent more than 100 memorials since it started tweeting at midnight Dec. 31 to make it clear that someone in the county dies every ten minutes from the virus, CNN reported.

The department includes a small description in each tweet of the person who died and advises people to wear a mask outdoors, remain home tonight and lower the transmission of the coronavirus. (RELATED: Los Angeles Reportedly Calls In The National Guard To Help Remove Corpses Amid COVID-19 Spike)

“A ride-share driver that had water and gum in the back seat,” the Los Angeles Department of Public Health said in one tweet Thursday.

“Please physically distance. Slow the spread. Save a life,” the Los Angeles Department of Public Health tweeted.

A ride-share driver that had water and gum in the back seat. #Every10Minutes #LACounty Please physically distance. Slow the spread. Save a life. — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) December 31, 2020

“Someone who had an unmistakable laugh. Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life,” another memorial tweet read. “Tio. Please stay home tonight. Slow the spread. Save a life,” the department tweeted. “#Every10Minutes someone dies of COVID-19 in LA County. People who were loved and will be missed. Until we slow the spread, the next person to tragically pass away could be someone you know,” the department tweeted. Los Angeles County’s daily coronavirus case average increased ten times compared to October and the county surpassed 10,000 total COVID-19 deaths Thursday, CNN reported. There have been over 750,000 of a million cases in the county that has 10 million people living there. The county currently has 756,116 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Los Angeles County is the number one county in the U.S. with the most confirmed coronavirus cases. As of Thursday, there have been at least over two million cumulative coronavirus cases and 25,443 cumulative coronavirus deaths in California, according to a New York Times database. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

