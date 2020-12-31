Signature Audit Of Georgia’s Cobb County Finds No Evidence Of Widespread Voter Fraud

A signature audit in a closely scrutinized Georgia county reaffirmed that no voter fraud occurred, confirming once again that President-elect Joe Biden narrowly won the state.

The audit, which occurred in Cobb County, found that the election board achieved “a 99.99% accuracy rate in performing correct signature verification procedures,” Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a press release. Biden won the county by over 14 points.

The audit follows two earlier recounts, one by machine and one by hand, that also confirmed Biden’s victory despite President Donald Trump’s repeated allegations of fraud.

“The Secretary of State’s office has always been focused on calling balls and strikes in elections and, in this case, three strikes against the voter fraud claims and you’re out,” Raffensperger said. “We conducted a statewide hand recount that reaffirmed the initial tally, and a machine recount at the request of the Trump administration that also reaffirmed the original tally.” (RELATED: Georgia Secretary Of State Says Trump ‘Threw Him Under The Bus’)

“This audit disproves the only credible allegations the Trump campaign had against the strength of Georgia’s signature match processes,” he added.

Trump has repeatedly attacked Georgia’s Republican elected officials, including Raffensperger, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Gov. Brian Kemp, over what he says are their refusals to adequately investigate claims of voter fraud. Trump has called for Kemp to resign and has threatened to back a potential primary challenger when he is up for reelection in 2022.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.