Trump Ditches Last Mar-A-Lago New Year’s Eve Party As President, Heads Back To DC Early

President Donald Trump will miss the last New Year’s Eve party of his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago retreat in Florida.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump “will be leaving Florida for the White House” Thursday for Washington D.C., according to The Hill. The sudden change means Trump will not make his annual appearance at the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve party where supporters have already bought tickets.

Trump has attended the party at Mar-a-Lago for the past three years of his presidency, according to The Hill.

Since arriving in Florida nearly a week ago, Trump has contemplated how to challenge the rsults of the presidential election, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden back in November. Specifically, Trump has taken a new interest in Vice President Mike Pence’s role in the election certification, which is mostly ceremonial, according to CNN.

Tomorrow’s schedule for ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ still contains the false claim that he has “many meetings and calls” on it because he is “work[ing] tirelessly for the American people.” In actuality, he is returning to DC to keep trying to overturn the election he lost. pic.twitter.com/zE0nInhuAA — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 31, 2020



Trump has also called on Senate Republicans to support increasing the amount Americans will receive from the coronavirus stimulus checks included in the latest relief bill from $600 to $2,ooo.

“Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP,” Trump said Tuesday on Twitter. “$600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 – Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!”

Senate Republicans are also moving to override to his presidential veto of the annual national defense bill.

Trump has called on Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to resign over his handling of the state’s election.

“@BrianKempGA should resign from office,” Trump said Wednesday morning. “He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.” (RELATED: Trump Calls For Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp To Resign Days Before Senate Runoff Election)

The president has used Twitter to blame top Republicans and state election officials for failing to overturn Biden’s electoral victory after multiple recounts and failed court challenges. Trump is also encouraging supporters to rally later this month in DC as a last-ditch effort to overturn the election.