Trump Calls For Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp To Resign Days Before Senate Runoff Election

President Donald Trump called on Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to resign for not backing his claim that he won the state despite losing to President-elect Joe Biden by 12,000 votes.

“@BrianKempGA should resign from office,” Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday morning. “He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”

Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

Biden is the first Democrat presidential candidate to win the state in nearly three decades. Biden’s Georgia win has withstood multiple recounts and court challenges while the president refuses to concede defeat.

In the aftermath of the election, Trump repeatedly targeted both Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, claiming that the two allowed fraud to occur. However, the Wednesday tweet from the president is the first time Trump publicly called on Kemp to vacant his post.

Kemp refused to criticize Trump on Tuesday night while responding to attacks levied by the president to Fox New’s host Shannon Bream. Instead, he reaffirmed his support for the president, thanking him for “everything” he has done for Georgia but added, “I have to follow the laws.” (RELATED: Brian Kemp Responds To Trump Attacks: ‘I Have To Follow The Laws’)

“I’ve supported this president going into the reelect, worked as hard as any in the state and in the country to help him,” Kemp said. “I’ve supported the legal efforts they’re doing, but also at the end of the day, I have to follow the laws and the Constitution of this state, and that’s what I’ve been doing, and that’s what I continue to do.”

Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face a tough runoff election on Jan. 5, which will decide the Republican Senate majority’s fate. Last month, both Perdue and Loeffler joined Trump in demanding Raffensperger resign.