Mike Leach Was Taking Photos With Fans As Mississippi State And Tulsa Brawled

Mike Leach (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PFF_College/status/1345015339520827392)

A hilarious video has emerged of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach snapping photos during the Thursday brawl against Tulsa.

Players from the two squads got into a huge fight after the game ended, and it was one of the wildest altercations we’ve seen in football in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What was Mike Leach doing while players were trying to hammer each other? He was snapping photos with the fans!

What the laugh-out-loud sequence of events below.

As I’ve said many times, Mike Leach is simply a different kind of animal. He’s living in his own world, and that’s why we love him.

His players were out there fighting guys on Tulsa, and Mike Leach was making sure all the fans got to take a picture with him.

If you don’t find that funny, then you just don’t understand great content when you see it.

Never change, Leach! Never change!