Mike Leach Was Taking Photos With Fans As Mississippi State And Tulsa Brawled

A hilarious video has emerged of Mississippi State coach Mike Leach snapping photos during the Thursday brawl against Tulsa.

Players from the two squads got into a huge fight after the game ended, and it was one of the wildest altercations we’ve seen in football in a long time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can’t wait to see what Mike Leach blames this postgame Mississippi State fight with Tulsa on (it won’t be himself) pic.twitter.com/qgFnIlaTBD — Pac-12 Apostles Podcast (@Pac12Apostles) December 31, 2020

What was Mike Leach doing while players were trying to hammer each other? He was snapping photos with the fans!

What the laugh-out-loud sequence of events below.

Mike Leach was snapping pictures with fans while his team was in an all-out brawl???????? pic.twitter.com/yJYaBu6UV3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 1, 2021

As I’ve said many times, Mike Leach is simply a different kind of animal. He’s living in his own world, and that’s why we love him.

His players were out there fighting guys on Tulsa, and Mike Leach was making sure all the fans got to take a picture with him.

If you don’t find that funny, then you just don’t understand great content when you see it.

Time for words of wisdom from Mike Leach pic.twitter.com/Kjip7R302L — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) December 31, 2020

Never change, Leach! Never change!