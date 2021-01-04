Browns Announcer Jim Donovan Gives An Emotional Call As Cleveland Clinches A Spot In The Playoffs

Jim Donovan had a great call as the Cleveland Browns clinched a playoff spot Sunday.

The Browns punched their ticket to the playoffs after beating the Steelers 24-22, and Donovan gave fans a call for the ages. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As the clock winded down, Donovan held back his emotions and told the fans, “And the only thing that’s missing is all of you.”

You can listen to the awesome broadcast call below.

Damn, that one hit right in the heart. That’s the kind of call that will stick with fans for a long time.

I’m not even a fan of the Browns, and I got misty hearing him say the only thing that was missing was all the fans.

The people of Cleveland truly deserve this football team, and they deserve to be happy after all the years of being trash.

You’d be hard-pressed to find many fanbases more downtrodden and emotionally and mentally defeated as Browns fans.

Now, the team is headed to the playoffs. If you don’t see the joy and awesomeness in this situation, then you just don’t have a soul.

Props to Donovan for giving the fans a call to remember. That was the definition of a chilling moment.