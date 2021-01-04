‘Jeopardy!’ Producer Says Alex Trebek Was In ‘Enormous Pain’ While Filming Final Episodes

“Jeopardy!” producer Mike Richards opened up about how hard it was for Alex Trebek to film his final episodes of the game show.

Richards claimed Trebek was in “enormous pain” during the filming of his final episodes in an interview published Monday by the “Today” show.

“He was an absolute warrior.” “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards reflects on Alex Trebek’s legacy and final episodes. pic.twitter.com/VCiPERxKgt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 4, 2021

“He was an absolute warrior and what he was able to do by giving himself back to the set those final episodes and again, you guys referenced it in the piece, but we didn’t know it was going to be his final episodes and neither did he,” Richards said during the interview. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Spent His Last Day ‘Watching The Horizon’ With His Wife)

“But, it was herculean,” Richards added. “He was in enormous pain. He was, you know, 10 days away from passing away and you will not sense any of that in these episodes. He is strong. He sounds great. He’s funny and he’s amazing.”

Trebek was a warrior and he deserves to be remembered as one. It will be a nostalgic week since the last episodes he filmed before his death will air. I’m not sure I’m ready for this.

The final episodes will air with a tribute to Trebek.