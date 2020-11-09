‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Spent His Last Day ‘Watching The Horizon’ With His Wife

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek reportedly spent his last moments “watching the horizon” with his wife.

The show’s producer, Mike Richards, confirmed the details during an appearance on the “Today” show Monday.

“The fact that he had a nice final day makes all of us in the ‘Jeopardy!’ family feel much better.” – Mike Richards on Alex Trebek pic.twitter.com/Zt61fKaeaN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 9, 2020

“Even in his book, he described that he wanted his final day to be sitting on his swing next to his wife, Jean, and kind of watching the horizon and he got to do that,” Richards said on the show.

“He was coherent, he wasn’t in pain and the fact that he had a nice final day makes all of us in the ‘Jeopardy!’ family feel much better,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Dead After Pancreatic Cancer Fight)

Trebek passed away Sunday morning after battling pancreatic cancer. He was first diagnosed in March of 2019.

Before Trebek passed, he had openly discussed what kind of legacy he would like to leave behind.

“He was a nice guy and that he was the best kind of quiz show host in that he always seemed to be rooting for the contestants,” Trebek said when asked how he’d like to be remembered. “He wanted them to perform at their best because if they did, that would make the show a success and he would be able to enjoy the success of the program in that regard.”

I truly think that is exactly how he will be remembered, along with the fact that he was one of the greatest and kindest celebrities out there. Trebek will be missed by so many because he was loved by all.