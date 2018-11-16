Dana Loesch Question On Gun Control Stops Eric Swalwell In His Tracks

Scott Morefield | Reporter

Democratic Rep Eric Swalwell tried to interact with NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch via Twitter Friday on the issue of assault weapons but stopped responding after Loesch asked one pointed question.

The exchange began when Swalwell replied to a Loesch tweet about his proposed assault weapons “confiscation” with “she’s not lying.”

Swalwell made news Friday by suggesting that the U.S. government could use nuclear weapons on its citizens if they resisted its gun confiscation efforts. (RELATED: Wisconsin Company Gives All Its Employees Handguns For Christmas)

Loesch responded to Swalwell’s tweet by asking if he would “limit the ban and confiscation to semi-automatic rifles” or include handguns as well.

To which Swalwell responded in the affirmative. He also sought to clarify his position by responding to a reporter’s question and cc’ing Loesch:

At which point Loesch asked the burning question that still, at the time of publication, remained unanswered by Swalwell.

“Can you explain to me the difference between assault weapons and semi-automatic rifles?” Loesch asked. “Is .223 ok but 30.06 not? Why?”

When Swalwell failed to respond, Loesch tried again.

When the question remained unanswered, the NRA spokeswoman launched into a few likely reasons why her question remained unanswered:

In conclusion, Loesch called out Swalwell’s reference to nukes — which he claimed was sarcasm — and pointed out the other flaws in his argument.

