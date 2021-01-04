REPORT: Zoe Kravitz Files For Divorce From Karl Glusman, Her Husband Of 18 Months

Actress Zoe Kravitz has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Karl Glusman.

Kravitz filed for divorce from the actor on Dec. 23, according to court documents obtained by People magazine. A representative confirmed the news of the divorce to the outlet in an article published Saturday.

Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce from Husband Karl Glusman After 18 Months of Marriage https://t.co/AWUgZYsxF2 — People (@people) January 3, 2021

It is unclear why Kravitz filed for divorce from Glusman, whom she had been married to for just 18 months. (RELATED: Dr. Dre’s Wife Files For Divorce)

The couple was first linked back in October of 2016, People magazine reported. Kravitz and Glusman got married in August of 2019 at Lenny Kravitz’s Paris home, the outlet reported.

Kravitz celebrated the couple’s one year anniversary on Instagram in June.

“One year,” she captioned a photo of the two.

Glusman shared a tribute to Kravitz as well.

“One year,” he wrote at the time, according to People magazine. “Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything.”