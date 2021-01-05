REPORT: Outside Republican Organizations Helped Give Republican Candidates Spending Edge In Georgia Runoffs

Fundraising operations connected to Republican Senate leadership raised $58 million to help Republican Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue over the finish line in the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs, according to Fox News.

GOP strategist and Fox News contributor Karl Rove, who has also been leading the fundraising efforts for the Republican Senate candidates in the Georgia special elections, announced the haul on a private call Monday, Fox News reported.

Here’s @KarlRove’s analysis of what the GOP needs to do tomorrow to win these races. He sounds cautiously bullish, but emphasizes that it’s close — and that R’s have to turn out in force: https://t.co/mYmqd79lM2 https://t.co/AZ4rFLkHvs — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 5, 2021

The money raised went towards the Republican ground game in Georgia, which was organized by the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Senatorial Committee, as well as Loeffler and Perdue’s campaigns, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Stacey Abrams Thought She Discovered Something Great For Dems In Georgia. Then Karl Rove Found Out)

Republicans from all 50 states contributed to the fundraising effort, as the two runoffs will determine which party has control of the Senate, according to Fox News. Republicans have to win one of the two races that pits Loeffler against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock and Perdue against Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff in order to retain control of the chamber. If Democrats go two for two, they will control the House, Senate and White House once President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.

NEWS — what @KarlRove told donors: he raised 58m for battleground fund and if 1m or more show up on Election Day, Rs win. He believe Rs win both. pic.twitter.com/AO1uPOMnpt — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 5, 2021

While Warnock and Ossoff’s campaigns were able to raise and spend more money in the runoffs, outside organizations backing Republicans helped give Republicans the edge in the total money spent in the Georgia Senate runoffs, according to Fox News.