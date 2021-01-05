‘Give Blood, Platelets Or Plasma’ To Red Cross For Chance To Score Tickets To Super Bowl

The American Red Cross is encouraging people who have survived COVID-19 to “give blood, platelets or plasma” to enter a chance to win two tickets to the Super Bowl in 2022.

“Kick off the new year!” the Red Cross tweeted Monday about the new promotion. The post was noted by MarketWatch.com.

“Give blood, platelets or plasma this January for a chance to win a 2022 #SuperBowl LVI giveaway in LA for you and a guest,” the post added. “Tap here: http://rdcrss.org/358N1o6.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give blood, platelets or plasma this January for a chance to win a 2022 #SuperBowl LVI giveaway in LA for you and a guest. Tap here: https://t.co/bKKAVdqQJz pic.twitter.com/TB7L89HDsj — American Red Cross (@RedCross) January 4, 2021

The Red Cross and NFL partnering comes as the United States is suffering a convalescent plasma shortage due to the pandemic, per the report. (RELATED: Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’)

“While winter is historically a challenging time to collect blood due to the holidays and inclement weather, this year, COVID-19 has added a new challenge,” Dr. Pampee Young, Chief Medical Officer of the Red Cross, shared in a statement.

“Last month, the Red Cross distributed the greatest number of convalescent plasma products than any other month during the pandemic,” the statement added. “With hospital distributions for this product increasing about 250% since October, it is vital that those who have recovered from COVID-19 donate blood or plasma so that we can continue to treat those critically ill with the virus.”

“The package includes two tickets to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, California, entry to the official NFL Tailgate, tickets to Super Bowl Experience, round-trip airfare to Los Angeles, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 4 to Feb. 7, 2022), plus a $500 gift card for expenses,” according to the Red Cross website about the Super Bowl ticket giveaway.

In order to score a chance at winning those tickets, a person must donate to the Red Cross between January 1-31, 2021.