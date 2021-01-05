REPORT: A Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Divorce Is ‘Imminent’

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and musician Kanye West are reportedly on their way to an “imminent” divorce, multiple sources told Page Six.

Kardashian has reportedly hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, the outlet reported Tuesday. The reports of the divorce have not been confirmed by either Kardashian or West.

EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce: ‘She’s done’ https://t.co/xOJNBkCYE2 pic.twitter.com/ucbHE996Ci — New York Post (@nypost) January 5, 2021

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” a source reportedly told Page Six. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce,” the source continued. “She’s done.”

Kardashian seemingly wants to focus on her potential future as a lawyer, according to the source, Page Six reported. (RELATED: Kanye West Tweets, Deletes Post About Trying To Divorce Kim Kardashian)

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign,” the source reportedly told Page Six. “Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy sh*tt, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Meanwhile, West “is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” another source reportedly told the outlet. Kanye reportedly finds the family’s reality show TV lifestyle “unbearable.”

West mentioned divorce before during one of his Twitter rants.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform,'” Kanye wrote in a since-deleted tweet back in July, the outlet reported.

West also referred to Kris Jenner as “Kris Jong-Un” during the Twitter tirade before claiming the family was attempting to force him into psychiatric care, Page Six reported at the time.