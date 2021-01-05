Editorial

REPORT: The NBA Will Mandate Masks For Players Who Haven’t Entered The Game

Dec 25, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Josh Richardson (0) defend Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) as he drives to the basket in the second half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The NBA is reportedly instituting a very strict mask policy.

According to Shams Charania, starting Tuesday the league will mandate players wear a mask on the bench if they haven’t yet entered the game, coaches, staff members and players must have a mask on “when outside team setting and indoor” and players “are strongly recommended” to wear a mask as soon as they exit the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said many times, I’m not some anti-mask zealot at all. I wear one when I’m at the store, and I wear one other places where it’s required.

I certainly don’t have the energy or time to argue about masks with everyone. If it’s mandated to go shopping, then so be it.

However, mandating masks while sitting on the bench in the NBA is so dumb. It’s just as stupid as the NFL mandating masks for coaches and fining those who don’t comply.

The NBA is aware that these players are in locker rooms together, right? They eat together, practice together, spend time with each other outside of team activities and I’m confident they’re not always wearing masks.

Yet, they better not take off their mask on the bench! If they do, then we’re going to have problems! It makes no sense.

Makes No Sense GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

I’m all for being safe and smart, but I’m also for common sense. Wearing a mask on the bench is the most pointless attempt at safety I’ve seen out of the NBA.