REPORT: The NBA Will Mandate Masks For Players Who Haven’t Entered The Game

The NBA is reportedly instituting a very strict mask policy.

According to Shams Charania, starting Tuesday the league will mandate players wear a mask on the bench if they haven’t yet entered the game, coaches, staff members and players must have a mask on “when outside team setting and indoor” and players “are strongly recommended” to wear a mask as soon as they exit the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The NBA has informed its 30 teams of updated rules: — Starting Tuesday, all active players who are dressed to play must wear face mask until they enter the game

— All players, coaches and staffers in Tiers 1/2 must wear a mask when outside team setting and indoor — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021

After exiting court, active players are strongly recommended to wear mask in bench area. The requirement resets at halftime (wear mask at start of second half until they enter the game). Inactive players remain required to wear mask for entire game. https://t.co/FjpAEGKltP — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2021

As I’ve said many times, I’m not some anti-mask zealot at all. I wear one when I’m at the store, and I wear one other places where it’s required.

I certainly don’t have the energy or time to argue about masks with everyone. If it’s mandated to go shopping, then so be it.

However, mandating masks while sitting on the bench in the NBA is so dumb. It’s just as stupid as the NFL mandating masks for coaches and fining those who don’t comply.

Sources: #NFL will fine the Las Vegas #Raiders $500,000 & coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and strip the team of a 6th round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October. Escalated fines/pick were due to being a “repeat offender”. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2020

The NBA is aware that these players are in locker rooms together, right? They eat together, practice together, spend time with each other outside of team activities and I’m confident they’re not always wearing masks.

Yet, they better not take off their mask on the bench! If they do, then we’re going to have problems! It makes no sense.

I’m all for being safe and smart, but I’m also for common sense. Wearing a mask on the bench is the most pointless attempt at safety I’ve seen out of the NBA.