REPORT: Pittsburgh Steelers And Mike Tomlin Fined For ‘Mask Violations’

The NFL has reportedly dropped some fines on the Pittsburgh Steelers for breaking the league’s coronavirus protocol.

According to Adam Schefter, the organization has been fined $250,000 and Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 for “mask violations” against the Ravens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More fines for more mask violations: NFL fined Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin $100,000 and the team $250,000 for not wearing masks during win over the Ravens, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/VHSLy9zINM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

Can somebody please call up Roger Goodell and tell him to chill the hell out with all these fines over masks?

Seriously, what the hell is going on right now? These fines are absurd, and they just keep coming.

The Raiders just got hit with a huge fine, lost a draft pick over coronavirus protocol and Jon Gruden got slapped with a monster $150,000 fine.

Why? Masks!

Sources: #NFL will fine the Las Vegas #Raiders $500,000 & coach Jon Gruden $150,000 and strip the team of a 6th round draft pick for COVID-19 protocol violations related to OT Trent Brown’s positive test in late October. Escalated fines/pick were due to being a “repeat offender”. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 6, 2020

Here are some violations, per source: ????HC Jon Gruden has not consistently worn a mask. ????Players attended a large indoor gathering. ????Team allowed an unauthorized person into its locker room after a game. Now team has fined half million, Gruden $150k and loss of a 6th. https://t.co/tlgggkJEE9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

You know you’ve gone too far when you’ve lost a guy like myself. I literally hold no opinions on masks outside of the standard ones. I wear one in public and I don’t when I’m not around people in a business.

As a rational human who isn’t some anti-mask crusader, what does it say about the NFL when they have me out here ripping the fact they require coaches to wear masks around players who don’t?

It probably means they screwed up in a big way.

Do better, Goodell. Do much better!