REPORT: Pittsburgh Steelers And Mike Tomlin Fined For ‘Mask Violations’

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Nov 1, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The NFL has reportedly dropped some fines on the Pittsburgh Steelers for breaking the league’s coronavirus protocol.

According to Adam Schefter, the organization has been fined $250,000 and Mike Tomlin has been fined $100,000 for “mask violations” against the Ravens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can somebody please call up Roger Goodell and tell him to chill the hell out with all these fines over masks?

Seriously, what the hell is going on right now? These fines are absurd, and they just keep coming.

The Raiders just got hit with a huge fine, lost a draft pick over coronavirus protocol and Jon Gruden got slapped with a monster $150,000 fine.

Why? Masks!

You know you’ve gone too far when you’ve lost a guy like myself. I literally hold no opinions on masks outside of the standard ones. I wear one in public and I don’t when I’m not around people in a business.

As a rational human who isn’t some anti-mask crusader, what does it say about the NFL when they have me out here ripping the fact they require coaches to wear masks around players who don’t?

It probably means they screwed up in a big way.

Do better, Goodell. Do much better!