‘Are You Going To Give A Speech Or Ask A Question?’: Ron DeSantis Challenges CNN Reporter

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis fired back at CNN’s Rosa Flores over the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

DeSantis interrupted Flores as she questioned him Monday about the speed and efficacy of vaccine distribution in the state of Florida, asking whether she planned to make a speech or ask a question. (RELATED: ‘Whoop Dee Doo’: Ron DeSantis Blows Off His Own Chances At An Early Vaccine. ‘I’m Not The Priority’)

WATCH:

Flores explained to CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer that Florida seniors had waited overnight in order to get the vaccine, noting that the website where they were supposed to go to get vaccination appointments was also crashing.

“Why? What has been going wrong?” Flores asked, adding that DeSantis had not allowed her to finish asking her question.

“Governor, what has gone wrong with the rollout of the vaccine that we have seen phone lines jammed, web sites crashing and —” Flores began.

“A lot of demand and the —” DeSantis interrupted.

Flores pushed back, saying that she meant to finish asking her question, but DeSantis argued that he was trying to answer the question she had already asked.

“And if I could —” Flores tried again.

“Are you going to give a speech or ask a question?” DeSantis asked. “You are giving a speech, and you asked a question.”

“I am trying to ask you —” Flores continued to push.

“You are going to ask how many questions? You are going to ask three, and they have one,” DeSantis replied, apparently indicating other reporters who were waiting to ask their questions.

“With all due respect, governor, could I finish any question?” Flores asked, repeating her initial question. “And I am going to ask you, what went wrong with the vaccine when we have seen phone lines jammed and web sites crashed —”

“So you are repeating,” DeSantis said.

Flores continued to push back, asking why seniors had been waiting overnight in certain counties. DeSantis explained that the vaccines were being made available at Florida hospitals to the most vulnerable populations on a first-come-first-served basis.

Blitzer commended Flores for her dedication, telling her that DeSantis should have been more patient and answered her questions.