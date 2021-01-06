‘I’m So Furious’: Fox’s Lawrence Jones Says Republicans Lied About Socialism Having ‘Zero Chance’ In Georgia Elections

Fox News analyst Lawrence Jones said Wednesday that he is “furious” over conservative pundits and Republican leaders claiming “socialism had zero chance” of winning the Georgia Senate runoff election.

“As we can see, the country has changed. You know, I had to be honest … I’m so furious in the punditry over this last few months of telling the audience that socialism had zero chance,” Jones told “Fox & Friends.”

“Are you kidding me? They kicked their tail in Georgia. And everyone should be furious in this audience that you had congressmen, people that are supposed to be political insiders, [who] lied to them on national TV and tell them they didn’t have a chance.” (RELATED: Will Trump’s ‘Rigged Election’ Claims Hurt The GOP’s Chances In Georgia’s Senate Runoffs?)

As of Wednesday morning, Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock has received 2,230,231 million votes, or 50.6% of the vote, while Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has 2,176,048 million votes, or 49.4% of the vote. The race has been called for Warnock.

Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff continues to lead with 2,211,603 million votes, or 50.19% of the vote, while Republican Sen. David Perdue has 2,194,578 million votes, or 49.81% of the vote. If the Democrats win both seats they will attain majority status in the Senate.

Jones said that he recognized the growing power of the progressive movement and had warned Republicans “about this socialist regime. The fact that it was happening on the college campuses, the fact that it was going to be in mainstream. We have some pundits go on TV and say America was never going to be a socialist country.”

Although Jones acknowledged that many called the Georgia elections “the last firewall,” he said the Democrats were more effective than Republicans in getting out their voters. “They got black voters to show up. They have been able to mobilize young people.”

“There is a new day in this country and many of us have been warning a lot of people in the mainstream media, a lot of the political insiders that there is a revolution. And these people aren’t interested in common ground or anything. They want to take things over. And right now they have the momentum,” said Jones.(RELATED: Sen. Kelly Loeffler To Object During Electoral College Certification Process On January 6)

The Fox News analyst spoke of “a shift that is happening in the country” and warned that of “a progressive wing that is opening — that is filling this void. Where are the Republicans on that? And now … they want to be outraged,” Jones told Fox.

Former White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Republican strategist Karl Rove called the Georgia elections “the last line of defense for conservative values.” Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham donated $1 million from his campaign to support Perdue and Loeffler, saying he wanted to combat the “tsunami” of liberal fundraising being injected into the Democratic candidates’ campaigns.