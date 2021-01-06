Kelly Loeffler Says She Will Not Object To Certification Of Electoral College Votes

Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler said Wednesday night that she will not object to the certification of the Electoral College votes.

“Mr. President, when I arrived in Washington this morning I fully intended to object to the certification of the Electoral votes,” Loeffler said in a speech. “However the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider, and I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors.”

“The violence, the lawlessness and seige of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect,” Loeffler continued. “I believe that there were last-minute changes to the November 2020 election process and serious irregularities that resulted in too many Americans losing confidence not only in the integrity of our elections but in the power of the ballot as a tool of democracy.”

The senator’s comments come after a day of riots at the Capitol building. A mob of Trump supporters was able to breach the Capitol building and storm the halls of Congress on the day that the Electoral College votes were scheduled to be certified, eventually forcing an evacuation. (RELATED: Protesters Destroy Mainstream Media Crews’ Equipment)

A woman was shot in the Capitol during the riot. She later died from her injuries.

Loeffler’s statement is a reversal of what she said just days before. In a Monday statement, the senator said that she would object to the certification of the Electoral College votes.

“The American people deserve a platform in Congress, permitted under the Constitution, to have election issues presented so that they can be addressed,” the Monday statement read. “That’s why, on Jan. 6th, I will vote to give President Trump and the American people the fair hearing they deserve and support the objection to the Electoral College certification process.”

Loeffler was narrowly defeated Tuesday night in Georgia’s Senate runoff race by Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, the Associated Press reported.