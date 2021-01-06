REPORT: State Legislator Derrick Evans Among Those Who Stormed U.S. Capitol Building

Republican West Virginia House of Delegates member Derrick Evans reportedly breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday along with other rioters.

Evans live-streamed the breach shortly before deleting the videos from his social media, according to WV Metro News. However, others appeared to obtain clips of the video prior to its deletion. (RELATED: Police Draw Weapons As Pro-Trump Rioters Break Down Glass Door Of Capitol Building, Brawl With Officers)

Derrick Evans newly elected WV House of Delegates, District 19, (R) forcefully entering the U.S Capitol. #CapitolBuilding #Congress pic.twitter.com/GzMChpcasB — Paula Jean Swearengin (@paulajean2020) January 6, 2021

After the incident, Evans released a statement on his Facebook page.

Evans was reportedly a first-time member of the West Virginia House of Delegates who won in the November election.

“What occurred today is unpatriotic, un-American and I condemn it in the strongest terms possible,” West Virginia Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw said regarding Evans, reported WV Metro News.

Members of Congress were voting in a joint session to certify the November 2020 election results as protesters supporting President Donald Trump’s ongoing challenges to the election stormed the building. Rioters entered the Capitol building and other nearby office buildings in crowds, causing evacuations and road closures. Lawmakers within the Capitol were instructed to put on masks as officers deployed tear gas in the Rotunda.

“He will need to answer to his constituents and colleagues regarding his involvement in what has occurred today,” Hanshaw reportedly added regarding Evans’ involvement.